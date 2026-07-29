Judiciary Chief rebukes ‘self-styled experts’ misleading public

Malawi’s chief justice has urged the public to challenge court decisions through proper channels and disregard online commentators, warning that misinformation is actively undermining faith in the legal system.

​Speaking at a judiciary open-day event at St Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangochi, Rizine Mzikamanda KC called on citizens to share their experiences of the courts directly with officials to help bolster accountability and refine the delivery of justice.

​Addressing residents in Senior Chief Mponda’s area, Justice Mzikamanda said the judiciary was striving to become more transparent and people-centred, adding that public outreach efforts were vital to dispelling persistent myths surrounding legal proceedings.

​”This open day seeks to correct misconceptions about court operations and remind citizens that everyone has a constitutional right to access justice on an equal basis before the law,” Justice Mzikamanda said.

​He warned against listening to self-styled legal experts whose commentary risked eroding public trust, urging those with grievances to seek direct guidance from the courts instead.

​Acknowledging a severe backlog of cases, the chief justice outlined measures aimed at streamlining the system. These include expanding court circuits, introducing electronic filing systems, constructing new court facilities, and broadening access to legal services in rural districts.

​Senior Chief Mponda welcomed the initiative, noting that the session had clarified which courts hold jurisdiction over specific matters. He pledged to work alongside judicial officers to ensure local communities report grievances through formal legal channels.

​Malawi’s chief justice has urged the public to challenge court decisions through proper channels and disregard online commentators, warning that misinformation is actively undermining faith in the legal system.

​Speaking at a judiciary open-day event at St Augustine 3 Primary School in Mangochi, Rizine Mzikamanda KC called on citizens to share their experiences of the courts directly with officials to help bolster accountability and refine the delivery of justice.

​Addressing residents in Senior Chief Mponda’s area, Justice Mzikamanda said the judiciary was striving to become more transparent and people-centred, adding that public outreach efforts were vital to dispelling persistent myths surrounding legal proceedings.

​”This open day seeks to correct misconceptions about court operations and remind citizens that everyone has a constitutional right to access justice on an equal basis before the law,” Justice Mzikamanda said.

​He warned against listening to self-styled legal experts whose commentary risked eroding public trust, urging those with grievances to seek direct guidance from the courts instead.

​Acknowledging a severe backlog of cases, the chief justice outlined measures aimed at streamlining the system.

These include expanding court circuits, introducing electronic filing systems, constructing new court facilities, and broadening access to legal services in rural districts.

​Senior Chief Mponda welcomed the initiative, noting that the session had clarified which courts hold jurisdiction over specific matters.

He pledged to work alongside judicial officers to ensure local communities report grievances through formal legal channels.

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