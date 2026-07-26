Queens power past Northern Ireland — Malawi seal first Commonwealth Games win

The Malawi Queens lit up their Commonwealth Games campaign with a commanding 64–48 victory over Northern Ireland, delivering a performance full of control, accuracy and intent in their second outing of the tournament.

Malawi set the tone early, racing to a 19–9 lead after a dominant first quarter and maintaining their grip to go 35–23 ahead at half‑time.

Northern Ireland rallied in the third, but the Queens kept their composure, carrying a 44–38 advantage into the final stretch before pulling away decisively.

In the shooting circle, Mwai Kumwenda and Ethel Ng’ambi were flawless — both maintaining 100% accuracy as Malawi’s attack clicked into top gear.

Captain Lwazi dictated the midcourt with trademark calm, ensuring Malawi controlled tempo and transition throughout.At the back, Sophie Banda and Shabel Bengo anchored a resolute defensive unit, shutting down Northern Ireland’s attempts to claw back momentum and sealing an impressive all‑round team display.

The Queens now turn their focus to a tougher test against England, buoyed by a performance that showcased sharp finishing, disciplined structure and growing confidence.

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