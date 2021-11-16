Queens register sixth victory

Malawi National Netball Team registered their sixth victory on Monday after beating Tanzania 60-33 in the Africa Netball Cup Championship in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.

After a slow start the Queens made their intention clear to win as they finished the first quarter 13-5. They went on to extend the lead in the second quarter when they finished 27-14.

They also took the third quarter 47-22 to and 60-33 in the final quarter.

It was the sixth victory in seven games as the weathered the storm after losing to bitter rivals on Friday.

Coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa was praised her charges for the victory, but confessed that the tight schedule since the competition started last week Tuesday has taken its toll of the players.

“I am happy that we managed to win this game. Although it was a slow start, the girls picked themselves up to tick in the third quarter,” she said.

Commenting on their final game on Tuesday, Chawinga-Kaluwa said it is an important game as they are hoping to avenge the loss they suffered in the Pent Series last week.

“All our eyes are on the Uganda game which we need to win at all costs to avoid losing grip on our position six ranking in the world and second in Africa. We will sit down with the girls to see how we can do it,” she said.

Chawinga-Kaluwa disclosed that they have been preparing for the game since Sunday despite having other games in between.

However, she said most of the players are suffering from body pains.

“We hope our girls will be in great shape to do well,” said the coach.

