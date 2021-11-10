Queens start Africa title bid with victory

Malawi National Netball Team started their Africa Netball Champion title bid with a 70-36 victory over Zambia.

Malawi took a 18-9 lead in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 34-18 in the second quarter as they went for half time recess.

In the third quarter, Malawi rested Martha Dambo for captain Carol Mtukule-Ngwira as they stepped up the bid with a 51-28 triumph.

They wrapped up a dramatic victory in the fourth quarter 70-36 in which Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya replaced Chimaliro, Beauty Basiano went in for UK-based Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and Tendai Masamba was also given a run by substituting UK-based shooter Joyce Mvula.

In a post-match interview, the Queens coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa applauded her charges for putting up an impressive performance than in the Pent Series last week.

She said: “I am feeling good after winning the first game on the first day of the tournament. It is always very good to win. The girls did play well and I can see a lot of improvement from from these girls.

“During the Pent Series we lacked coordination which made us difficult to move forward and keep possession.”

Chawinga-Kaluwa also was impressed with the the defenders which she said managed to contain pressure and put their opponents goal attackers at bay.

Malawi face Botswana on Wednesday in their second match.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!