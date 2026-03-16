Questions Mount as NOCMA Denies Links to Sattar in Fuel Supply Deals

A public statement by the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) denying any relationship with controversial businessman Zuneth Sattar has ignited fresh scrutiny, after critics alleged the state fuel importer may still be indirectly dealing with companies connected to the British-Malawian tycoon.

In a public notice released Monday, NOCMA said it had noted the “circulation of misleading information” on social media claiming the company awarded a fuel supply contract to Sattar.

The company insisted the claims were false.

“NOCMA wishes to categorically state the company does not have a running contract for the supply of fuel with Mr. Sattar, and that the information currently circulating is false and misleading,” reads part of the statement.

But the explanation has done little to quiet the controversy.

NOCMA said the country faced a critical fuel shortage in October 2025 after volumes from existing suppliers proved insufficient.

To avert a nationwide crisis, the company said it moved quickly to secure additional supplies through emergency procurement procedures allowed under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and regulations under the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

The company said it extended supply volumes to existing firms—Addax and Camel Oil—and also brought in two additional suppliers: Savari Energy DMCC and Kobil.

According to NOCMA, the emergency contracts were subjected to due diligence and vetting by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to ensure compliance with procurement rules.

The company also said a separate competitive tender for long-term fuel supply was floated on December 4, 2025 and closed on January 5, 2026. That process, NOCMA said, is currently undergoing regulatory review by MERA before a notice of intention to award is published.

However, social media activist Onjezani Kenani has challenged NOCMA’s assertion that Savari Energy has no links to Sattar.

Kenani argues that while Savari Energy DMCC may not be directly registered under Sattar’s name, the company sits within a network of firms long associated with the businessman.

According to Kenani, Savari Energy is closely connected to Titan International—an entity previously linked to Sattar that is registered in Malawi under businessman Elias Siyabu.

He further claims that transactions involving Savari Energy can be traced to Lilypeck Trading LLC, another company alleged to maintain close ties with Titan International.

Kenani says Siyabu is widely understood to function as Sattar’s proxy in the arrangement.

“Savari Energy DMCC is in the same family as Titan International,” Kenani said. “This structure creates the appearance of distance while still allowing Sattar to maintain influence over the operations.”

Kenani argues that the use of intermediary companies could create what he describes as an “arm’s-length structure” that masks the real beneficiary of contracts.

Under such arrangements, he says, companies may appear legally separate while still being connected through beneficial ownership, financial flows, or proxy representatives.

He further claims officials within NOCMA are aware that Savari Energy effectively operates as an entity linked to Sattar.

Sattar has previously been linked to several controversial public contracts in Malawi involving the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service—deals that triggered corruption investigations and major political fallout.

Because of that history, any suggestion that companies associated with him may be participating in fuel supply arrangements is likely to trigger heightened public scrutiny.

For now, NOCMA maintains that Sattar is not one of its fuel suppliers.

But critics say the central question is no longer simply whether Sattar holds a contract directly—rather, whether companies tied to his business network may still be involved through intermediaries.

Until the full ownership structures of the companies involved in Malawi’s fuel procurement are publicly clarified, the controversy surrounding the deals appears far from over.

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