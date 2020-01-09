Rab Processors spin on employee’s death annoy Malawians

Malawians have taken to social media and comments section of Nyasa Times to fault Rab Processors Limited for putting a spin on reports that one of its workers committed suicide after being fired, saying the company is being insensitive and taking Malawians for granted.

The company in a spin statement claimed the deceased Vincent Chiphwanya was only asked to write a report.

The employees at the company told Nyasa Times that Chiphwanyta took his life after being dismissed and treated inhumanly by the management led by Asians whom they accuse of racist conduct.

The staff went on strike demanding an explanation from management and took police intervention for the situation to return to normal.

Ahmed Sanku the boss for Rab Processors Company Limited did not want to comment and left the statement to be signed by general manager Roy Chirwa, which states that the company did not dismiss the deceased.

“We have also noted with concern that there are various rumours and posts circulating on social media which are far from the facts and we request the general public to exercise caution when reading or listening to these posts,” he said.

The statement said Chiphwanya was found with a packet of milk on Tuesday night while on duty.

“The deceased was caught hiding a packet of milk and he was told to write a report on the malpractice. Soon after writing, Chiphwanya disappeared only to be found next morning hanging from the roof,” he said.

Writing on social media, Malawians took on government and human rights activists to probe the company and save the employees from what they called modern slavery.

Rab Processors Limited was founded in 1983 and has about 2 100 workers nationwide.

It produces milk powder, tea bags, peanut butter, nutritional supplements, salt and non-processed food products such as maize, groundnuts, rice and beans, of which 15 percent are for export. Further, as a key regional supplier of basic non-food household and agricultural items, Rab Processors provide goods such as fertiliser and bicycles.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :