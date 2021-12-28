Rainbow Paints netball league giants matches back in action after two months break – Tigresses to lock horns with IMOSYS NC

Rainbow Paints Netball League matches for the heavyweights are set to resume from Monday to Tuesday (December 27-28 2021) after taking a three weeks break, Blantyre and Districts Netball League Committee (BDNLC) has confirmed.

The competition which was initially expected to get concluded on December 11 2021 according to the BDNLC officials, failed to meet the plan following a break for the league giants namely, Kukoma Diamonds, First Choice Tigresses and IMOSYS NC after they contributed players to the recent 2021 Netball Series Tournament in and African Netball Championship in Namibia as well the just ended Zone VI which was held in Lesotho.

However, the matches were supposed to resume on December 18 2021 but they were postponed after some IMOSYS NC players and other officials who travelled and took in Lesotho were ordered to go for a self Covid 19 quarantine.

According to the fixtures, current league leaders First Choice Tigresses will lock horns against IMOSYS NC formerly known as Thunder Queens On Monday from 14:30PM in a must win encounter for the two sides slated for Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

IMOSY NC who are on third position with 32 points after playing 18 matches are eying for a position 2 finish whereas Tigresses who have accumulated 36 points with the same number of games will be looking forward for a win in order to increase their chances of staying on top of the league.

On Tuesday, IMOSY NC will host Kukoma Diamonds at BYC netball court from 14:30PM in what will be another cracker as second placed Diamonds are expected to come flat out as they are also chasing for the title having collected 34 points so far from 18 games.

BDNLC General Secretary Annie Billie Hanjahanja says she expects more fire works in all the remaining matches since all the remaining teams have chances of grabbing this year’s Rainbow Paints league title.

“People should come in large numbers to witness themselves the talent which we are building in Rainbow Paints league. Yes we were disturbed with a number of things but I must admit that this year’s competition has been one of the best ever because we having been enjoying the play since the commencement of the competition and we expect more than that in these remaining encounters,” said Hanjahanja

