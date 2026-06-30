Rainbow World Group to pursue legal action in Diomande image‑rights dispute

Rainbow World Group says its subsidiary, Rainbow Images, is preparing legal action to enforce what it describes as binding commercial agreements over the image rights and intellectual property of RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast forward Yan Diomande, adding a new layer of complexity to the commercial battles surrounding one of the most sought‑after young players in European football.

In a statement issued on 26 June, the company stressed that the dispute concerns image rights only, not playing representation.

Rainbow says it invested in Diomande at an early stage, helping to identify him as a prospect, funding parts of his development, and arranging training stints with clubs including Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Olympiacos and CD Leganés.

According to Rainbow, those investments were accompanied by commercial agreements covering image rights and related intellectual property — agreements the company says remain “valid and enforceable”.

Diomande and his legal representatives, it says, have been formally notified of the proceedings.

“These proceedings are not intended to prevent Yan Diomande from pursuing his football career,” the company said, adding that it “remains proud” of its role in his development.

The claims are contested, and the matter now sits before the courts. No outcome should be assumed, and Diomande’s representatives are entitled to challenge Rainbow’s position through the legal process.

The case emerges alongside a separate dispute over Diomande’s playing representation. His former agency, Maxidel Management, is reported to have challenged his move to Roc Nation Sports, with the matter said to have reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

That dispute centres on representation rights rather than image rights and is unrelated to Rainbow’s proceedings.

Nyasa Times submitted detailed questions to Roc Nation Sports regarding its due diligence and documentation before taking on Diomande. The agency had not responded at the time of publication.

The legal wrangling comes as Diomande’s profile continues to rise. The 19‑year‑old, who joined RB Leipzig last year, was named Bundesliga Young Player of the Season after scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances.

His performances at the FIFA World Cup, including a Player of the Match display against Ecuador, have intensified interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.Liverpool are reported to have had a €100 million bid rejected, with RB Leipzig said to value him at up to £128 million — a fee that would break the Premier League transfer record. Paris Saint‑Germain and several other leading clubs are also tracking him.

The dispute highlights a growing trend in elite football: early‑stage commercial agreements involving young African players often become contentious only once a player’s market value surges.

Industry observers say the Diomande case reflects a wider pattern in which investment, representation and image‑rights contracts signed years earlier are tested only when a player becomes commercially significant.

For Malawi’s football community — one of Africa’s most engaged Premier League fan bases — Diomande’s rapid rise and Liverpool’s pursuit have already made him one of the most talked‑about players of the tournament.

The case also lands at a moment when Malawian academies and authorities are working to build clearer pathways for young talent into European football, raising many of the same contractual questions now surrounding Diomande.

Nyasa Times will continue to follow developments in the case.

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