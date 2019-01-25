Ras Chikomeni storms Zathu and Timveni in Lilongwe radio

A few weeks after collecting nomination forms from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices in Blantyre, the 2019 presidential hopeful Ras Chikomeni Chirwa is gaining momentum in the country ahead of May 21 Tripartite elections.

This week, the independent Rastafarian presidential candidate visited Zathu pa Wailesi offices and conducted a few radio interviews on Timveni radio among other stations.

During the interviews, Ras Chirwa confirmed choosing his mother as running mate in the forthcoming polls.

He has since expressed confidence in winning, saying it is everyone’s game.

“No one enters a competition to lose. Even if you can ask any team in the super league, they are all there to win it. So if you ask if am confident of winning? Yes. I am going to win with my mother as running mate,” stressed the confident Rastafarian cum politician.

Quizzed to disclose his manifesto, the dreadlocked presidential aspirant responded: “That’s the epitome of ignorance. I cannot disclose my manifesto because MEC has yet launched the campaign period. I am going disclose my manifesto once the campaign period is launched.”

However, the Mzuzu based rasta intends to legalize marijuana and abolish English in the academic curriculum.

He further bemoaned the media for not giving new candidates a chance to sell themselves.

“I have been denied access to media houses for unknown reasons. However, since they heard that I have collected nomination papers and the hype on social media, they are now coming for interviews. Maybe they didn’t take me serious in the beginning,” he lamented.

Ras Chirwa then denied owning any pages posting naive posts on social media.

“I don’t own any Facebook page. Some bad minded people have created pages to destroy my reputation. I appeal to the public to ignore the posts,” Ras Chirwa appealed.

His appeal comes at a time when social media is awash with fake news worldwide.

