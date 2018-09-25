Rashy buys 72-seater luxury bus for Wanderers: ‘On its way from China’

September 25, 2018 Offive Chisambi -Nyasa Times

The 65-seater Scania Gumtree bus which Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC used  in their Carlsberg Cup quarter-final match against Adam Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium  in Blantyre on Sunday is not their permanent transport but the club’s board of trustees chairperson Rashy Gaffer has said he has bought them  a 72-seater Higer luxury coach.

Happy blues: Wanderers Club trustees boss Rashy Gaffer’s buys bus for club 

The bus which Nonads used on Sunday

Gaffer said the one which Nomads used on Sunday was also his  and gave the players  “ to get the feel of it as they await theirs.”

He said: “ I  have bought the bus as a gift to Wanderers as I had promised the club a bus which is on its way from China.”

Gaffer  said the bus is expected in Makawi next week.

The Nomads’ general secretary Mike Butao said they are greatest to Gaffar for his continued support to the blues.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit has been using a 26-seaterNissan Carvan bus which they won in Luso TV Bus ipite Bonanza after bearing Nyasa Big Bullets.

 

 

