Rashy buys 72-seater luxury bus for Wanderers: ‘On its way from China’

The 65-seater Scania Gumtree bus which Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC used in their Carlsberg Cup quarter-final match against Adam Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday is not their permanent transport but the club’s board of trustees chairperson Rashy Gaffer has said he has bought them a 72-seater Higer luxury coach.

Gaffer said the one which Nomads used on Sunday was also his and gave the players “ to get the feel of it as they await theirs.”

He said: “ I have bought the bus as a gift to Wanderers as I had promised the club a bus which is on its way from China.”

Gaffer said the bus is expected in Makawi next week.

The Nomads’ general secretary Mike Butao said they are greatest to Gaffar for his continued support to the blues.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit has been using a 26-seaterNissan Carvan bus which they won in Luso TV Bus ipite Bonanza after bearing Nyasa Big Bullets.

