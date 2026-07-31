R&B superstar Brian McKnight touches down for Malawi concert

Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Brian McKnight has jetted into Malawi ahead of his hotly-anticipated performance at the Sunset in the Warm Heart Concert — sending fans into a frenzy as one of the world’s smoothest voices touches down on Malawian soil.

The ‘Back at One’ hitmaker touched down at Chileka International Airport aboard a Malawian Airlines flight, kicking off a whirlwind visit to the Warm Heart of Africa ahead of Saturday’s headline show at Game Haven Lodge.

McKnight, looking relaxed and in high spirits, arrived alongside his wife, sweeping through the airport before being whisked into the VIP section — where he was greeted by a red-carpet welcome party including Ministry of Industrialisation, Business and Trade Principal Secretary Wiskes Nkombezi, and Malawian star Lawi, who is bringing the show to life through his entertainment company, Lawi Group.

News of the singer’s arrival has sent shockwaves of excitement through Malawi’s music scene, with fans desperate for a rare chance to see one of R&B’s most celebrated voices perform live in the flesh.

McKnight, the man behind timeless classics including Back at One, Anytime, One Last Cry and Love of My Life, has spent more than three decades at the top of the game — winning legions of fans worldwide with his silky vocals and songwriting brilliance.

The Sunset in the Warm Heart Concert is set to be one of the biggest nights on Malawi’s entertainment calendar, bringing together music lovers from across the country for a star-studded evening blending international glamour with homegrown talent, as McKnight shares the stage with some of Malawi’s finest performers.

But it wasn’t all smiles for waiting fans — McKnight was surrounded by a formidable security detail from the moment he landed, keeping members of the public firmly at arm’s length and leaving little opportunity for star-struck admirers to snap a photo as he was swiftly bundled from the airport into his waiting car.

The heavy security only added to the sense of occasion surrounding the visit, underscoring just how big a coup McKnight’s appearance is for Malawi’s entertainment industry this year.

Organisers have confirmed all is now in place for Saturday’s big night, with excited fans set to descend on Game Haven in Thyolo for what is being billed as one of the most unforgettable concerts in the country’s recent history.

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