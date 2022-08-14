RBM given 7 days to Victoria Forex Bureau or face unspecified action

Forum for National Development (FND) has given Malawi’s central bank – Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) – seven days to close Victoria Forex Bureau or face unspecified action against the bureau.

FND is demanding immediate sealing of the bureau following revelations that it is involved in illicit financial transactions.

Among others, Victoria Forex Bureau – which is owned by an Asian businessman Osman Gani Issa – is embroiled in money laundering and externalization of foreign exchange (forex) cases.

These businesses, according to some commentators, have contributed to the Malawi’s prevailing shortage of foreign exchange (forex) for importing various goods and services.

FND national coordinator Fryson Chodzi told Nyasa Times on Saturday that the allegations raised against the bureau are serious and that claims that the bureau is part of a scheme under Malawi’s Backstreet Bankers should not be taken lightly.

“The said allegations are very serious we demand that Reserve Bank of Malawi as a regulator must get to the bottom of this. We demand that the operations of Victoria Forex Bureau must immediately be suspended pending investigations into the allegations,” said Chodzi.

He rebuked Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) for allegedly feigning ignorance on the matter “when Section 4 of Financial Crimes Act gives power for the authority to conduct research into trends, techniques and development in the area of financial crimes, including money laundering, tracing proceeds of crime and terrorist financing in order to improve the detection, prevention and deterrence of money laundering and terrorist financing.”

Chodzi warned that should RBM, as a regulator of the financial institutions in Malawi, fail to suspend the operation of Victoria Forex Bureau in the next seven days, his organization will have no choice, but to institute citizen action against both the RBM, FIA and the Victoria Forex Bureau.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!