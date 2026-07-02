Recalled envoys ordered home as Chaponda certifies new diplomats

Malawi has begun recalling diplomats from foreign missions, with officials confirming that those whose contracts have ended have now received formal letters instructing them to conclude their tour of duty and return home.

Their departure clears the way for a new cohort of political appointees expected to take up postings once administrative processes are completed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has moved ahead with preparing the next group of envoys.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr George T. Chaponda presented certificates to newly appointed diplomats who completed a 10‑day orientation programme at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The training, held from 22 June to 1 July, was designed to equip the diplomats appointed by President Arthur Peter Mutharika with the skills required for modern diplomatic service — including protocol, international cooperation, and Malawi’s foreign policy priorities.

Chaponda said he was confident the new envoys would serve with “professionalism, integrity and dedication”, adding that their work would be central to advancing Malawi’s interests abroad and supporting national development.

Officials say the orientation is part of efforts to strengthen the country’s diplomatic corps and ensure new appointees are adequately prepared before taking up their postings.

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