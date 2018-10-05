Red Lions sack Coach Stereo Gondwe

Management of Zomba-based military outfit Red Lions has sacked its head coach Stereo Gondwe, Nyasa Times understands.

However, reasons for his dismissal are yet to be revealed by the club officials but obviously it can be judged as a result of the team’s poor run of form.

The Malawi Defence Force side are currently on position 13 of the 16 member TNM Super League with 24 points from 25 games.

Despite poor showing on the elite league, the soldiers were also recently ousted out of the ongoing Carlsberg Cup.

Gondwe confirmed to have received the wind about his firing.

“I can say It is true because I am hearing from some people that I have been fired but I am yet to receive official communication. However, since I am away at my home I will be able to comment further later once I return,” said Gondwe.

Still more, Red Lions need to forget all their problems as they take on fourth placed Civil Sporting FC at the Balaka Stadium on Saturday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :