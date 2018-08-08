Referees promise impoved match officiation

National Referees Association (NRA) General Secretary Chris Kalichero has assured the soccer fraternity of a much improved elite TNM Super League second round in terms of officiation always say the decisive round gets underway this weekend.

Kalichero said this following heavy criticism of biasness towards whistle-persons during the first round of the 2018-19 soccer season.

Most of the clubs accused the referees of pocketing money from home teams during league matches to favour the home sides.

This has been witnessed by dubious penalties awarded to teams and several questionable decisions made during matches mostly towards the dying minutes.

But Kalichero said all that is water under the bridge.

“All that is gone and we should forge ahead. Teams and supporters should expect an exciting second round and our referees who are all professionals are ready to dish out the best after being drilled by our instructors,” said Kalichero.

Kalichero however expressed concern with the behaviour of some officials and supporters who always point fingers at referee once they lose a football match.

“If the team is not performing and yielding good results people should not always push the blame on referees. Of course referees are human beings and can sometime make mistakes but the tendency of always attacking referee has become too much in our domestic football” he said.

The NRA General Secretary said Malawi has talented referee that is why some local referees including Bernadetta Kwimbira Nzika have been entrusted with the task of officiating international matches at various international tournaments by the world soccer governing body.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :