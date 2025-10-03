Registrar Cracks the Whip: DPP, MCP Ordered to Account for K862 Million

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has given the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) until October 30th to submit audited financial reports detailing how they used K862 million in state funding between 2019 and 2024.

Registrar of Political Parties, Dr. Kizito Tenthani, said under the Political Parties Act, the two parties were supposed to submit their reports 21 days before and 14 days after the September 16 General Election. However, both failed to meet the deadlines, citing pressure from election activities.

Dr. Tenthani has since written to the parties demanding two things: audited reports of the state funding and a declaration of sources of money used for party conventions and election campaigns.

Reacting to the ultimatum, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba asked for more time for consultations, while MCP deputy publicity secretary Ken Msonda said:

“The registrar is asking for the right things, but at the wrong time. We are just coming from an intense election and still settling down.”

Both DPP and MCP qualified for state funding after securing at least one-tenth of total parliamentary votes in the 2019 General Election.

