Relief maize misses in Thyolo, youths stage violent demonstrations

About 20 police officers have arrived at Inkosi Bvumbwe headquarters in Thyolo, where angry youths were holding demonstrations demanding answers on the missing relief maize.

The youths have since destroyed the shops where they suspect the bags of maize were kept.

Last night, the community members arrested two security guards and suspected that some local leaders connived the move.

Meanwhile, Thyolo district commissioner Hudson Kuphanga says the council has received a theft report but needs more time to divulge more information.

South West Police Region spokesperson, Joseph Sauka, says he will comment later.

