Religious couple get two and half jail term for denying children access to medication

February 19, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
A deeply religious couple in Neno will have to spend two years and six in jail for denying their children  access to medical care due to religious beliefs which led to the death of the children.
The First Grade Magistrate Court in Neno has sentenced an apostolic church member, Ben Jekentala and his wife to two years and six months imprisonment with hard labour for denying his children access to medication.
Through state prosecutor Sub-inspector Golden Kakoma, the court heard that on 31st January 2022, two children of the family got sick and due to religious beliefs their parents denied the children access to medication which resulted to death of the children.
The matter was reported to police, and postmotem revealed that the deaths were due to Malaria.
Police arrested the parents, Ben Jekentala and his wife and later taken to court.
Kakoma said Jekenta and his wife deserved stiffer punishment for the offence of harmful social practice and denying  children access to medication contrary to Section 80 and 83 of Child Care and Protection Act.
Passing the judgement, Magret Khobili slapped the two with two years and six months imprisonment with hard labour.
Ben Jekentala and his wife hail from Galeta Village in Traditional Authority Chekucheku in Neno district.

