Repatriation Turns Deadly: Third Malawian Dies as South Africa Issues Condolences

The South African government has expressed its deepest condolences to Malawi following the death of a third Malawian national during the ongoing voluntary repatriation operation, assuring both governments and the public that all legal, police and forensic procedures were conducted before the journey resumed.

In a statement issued by Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi on behalf of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, the South African government said it had received news of the death “with deep sadness.”

“On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, fellow travellers, and the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

According to the South African authorities, preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was travelling on one of the buses transporting Malawian nationals back home after completing repatriation processing.

The government said the passenger fell ill and died approximately 10 kilometres after the bus had departed the processing centre, forcing the driver to immediately turn around and return to the facility.

Upon arrival, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were dispatched to the scene to conduct all mandatory police investigations and forensic examinations required in cases of sudden and unexplained deaths.

Authorities stressed that every procedure was carried out professionally and respectfully to preserve the dignity of the deceased while ensuring that all legal requirements were fulfilled.

Following the completion of the investigations, SAPS officially cleared the bus shortly before midnight, allowing the remaining Malawian returnees to continue their journey home.

The South African government further said details surrounding the incident would be formally communicated to the Malawi Government through established diplomatic channels and pledged its readiness to provide any assistance required to support the deceased’s family.

“Once again, we extend our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased and to the Government and people of Malawi,” the statement concludes.

The latest death marks the third fatality recorded during the ongoing repatriation exercise involving Malawian nationals returning from South Africa, casting a sombre mood over an operation intended to safely return citizens to their homeland.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :