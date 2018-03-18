Report that rates Bowler best Malawi envoy dismissed as ‘self-serving’

A report which has rated Ambassador to Brazil, Brian Bowler, and Minister of Education, Bright Msaka, best ‘ambassador’ and best ‘minister’, respectively has been dismissed as “self-serving” for Bowler.

According to a report which has been carried by one Malawian online news outlet, it says a research was conducted “to find out star performers in public offices as well as the worst performers”.

In its analysis entitled “Msaka, Bowler named best Malawi Minister and Ambassador respectively” published on March 14, 2018, the report also claims that Local Government Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and Ambassador to the United States, Edward Sawerengera, were the worst minister and envoy, respectively.

Among the individuals in the report, it is Bowler who receives the most praises, claiming he has raised Malawi’s international profile and promoted Malawi’s trade interests and that he is “the best diplomat Malawi has ever produced.” Bowler has worked as diplomat to India, Belgium, Netherlands, United Nations in New York and now in Brazil, among others.

Considered as his major weakness, the publication claims that Bowler is involved in partisan politics.

“As ambassador, the expectation is that he must be neutral,” the ‘research’ found out.

However, the ‘weakness’ is not without a silver-lining. Bowler is touted as “a political strategist” who comes to Malawi “to run elections for his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)”. He is also a “rigging expert”, it claims.

But a diplomat who has worked under Bowler before has trashed the ‘research’, saying it has been “concocted” by Bowler himself in pursuit of his personal interests.

“The entire write-up is advancing his personal ambitions. Bowler has never been happy with government’s decision to redeploy him to Brazil from New York,” said the former diplomat, preferring anonymity.

In an interview with Nyasa Times , he claimed that since the death recently of Necton Mhura, Malawi’s Ambassador to the UN, Bowler has been secretly canvassing to return to New York.

“The article is his own creation to depict himself as the most suitable diplomat to replace the late Mhura. You will notice that the publication rubbishes Ambassador Sawerengera who is based in Washington because Bowler fears government may deploy Sawerengera to New York,” he claimed.

He revealed that Bowler’s contract as ambassador has expired and that government may recall him soon.

“Bowler is a shrewd individual. He has enlisted mercenaries to raise his profile so that he remains in the diplomatic service, particularly in New York where there is a vacancy.”

He claimed that Bowler has mistreated embassy staff at all missions he has been to. He said while he served at the UN, staff members wrote a strong letter, addressed to the Foreign Affairs Minister, over Ambassador Bowler’s alleged dictatorial tendencies.

Bowler was also accused of abusing public resources.

“I have read the article. I am 100 percent sure that it is his creation. Some paragraphs betray him because he has made similar self-dignifying statements to me before,” claimed the former diplomat.

He said that it is unfortunate that in his desperate attempt to return to New York, Bowler has decided to take a dig at minister Nankhumwa and Ambassador Sawerengera as if they were the appointing authority.

“As a diplomat, he needs to be exemplary and conduct himself with responsibility and treat fellow public officers with due respect,” he said.

Sawerengera and Nankhumwa refused to comment on the ‘research’.

“I am too busy to comment on that; I am sorry,” said Sawerengera.

Nankhumwa said his major preoccupation was to serve President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the people of Malawi “with utmost loyalty and dedication”.

