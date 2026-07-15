Reserve Bank of Malawi job advert sparks backlash over degree requirement for messenger post

July 15, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

An advert for two messenger positions at the Reserve Bank of Malawi has provoked a wave of criticism after it emerged that the bank had set a bachelor’s degree as the minimum qualification for the roles.

The advert, which circulated widely on social media, drew ridicule and pointed questions from Malawians who argued that a university degree was an unusually high bar for a job traditionally associated with basic literacy and reliability rather than academic qualifications.

Critics online questioned why the central bank would require graduate-level education for entry-level support roles, with many suggesting the requirement reflected a mismatch between job descriptions and the realities of Malawi’s labour market, where thousands of degree-holders already struggle to find work matching their qualifications.

The controversy taps into a broader, recurring frustration in Malawi: graduates competing for jobs that once required only secondary education, even as unemployment among degree-holders remains a persistent concern.

For some commentators, the RBM advert became a symbol of that wider mismatch — evidence, they argued, of qualification inflation creeping into roles where it serves little practical purpose.

The Reserve Bank has not issued a public response to the criticism.

It remains unclear whether the qualification requirement will be revised, or whether the bank will clarify the rationale behind it.

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