Rev.Gama poised to lead CCAP Blantyre Synod

August 20, 2019 Hastings Welemu 2 Comments

Majority of Presbyterians in Blantyre Synod of the CCAP Church want Reverend Dr. Billy  Gama to take over as general secretary from the outgoing Reverend Alex Maulana.

Rev Billy Gama aspiring to Blantyre Synod general secretary

Presbyterians, who have spoken to Nyasa Times, have said Rev. Gama is the only suitable candidate for the position and  have vowed to vote for him during the elections on August 26 2019 which will be held during  the synod’s biannual conference.

Gama was already endorsed by eight of the 18 presbyteries that comprise the synod.

The other candidates Reverend Cliff Nyekanyeka was endorsed by only three presbyteries and  Reverends Collen Mbawa and Dr. Tiakuze Chitsulo by two while Reverends Baxton Maulidi and Lazarus Kadango by one presbytery each.

Synods that endorsed  Gama are Mulanje, Migowi, Thyolo, Chiuta, Thuchila, Chiradzulu, Ntcheu  and Chikwawa.

Secret meetings for elders have been taking place in the synod further endorsing the election of  Rev. Gama as Maulana’s replacement.

The elders are calling on all voters to elect Rev. Gama if they want progress  in the synod.

“Reverend Dr Gama has every reason to become the next General Secretary. He is development  conscious. Where-ever he has served, he has left some development project.  He promotes ecumenism. When he was Presidential Adviser on Religious Affairs, he ensured that different religions co-exist,” said one of the elders.

Gama has also spearheaded the establishment of Blantyre Synod University.

“Blantyre Synod was the only one without a university. As I speak to you now, the university is  now operational all because of Rev. Gama. Honestly, the synod requires a leader like him to take  the Church of God to another better level,” the elder said.

Rev. Gama’s interpersonal skills also add to his credentials befitting him for the position. He is a  cleric that is well connected to sources. He is able to find resources and help where necessary.

Mulanje CCAP Mission Church is one of the stations that have received development under  Gama’s leadership.

Gama refused to give any comment but only said “May the Will of the Lord be done.”

The general secretary position has fallen vacant at the expiry of the tenure of office for Rev Maulana who has  served the synod in that capacity for eight years.

In his farewell speech, Maulana thanked God for guiding him to lead the synod for eight years.

Maulana asked God to guide the elections and give the synod a good leader.

mbuya
Guest
mbuya

Voting for this Billy Gama womaniser will be a big shame to the synod!

Ambwiye
Guest
Ambwiye

Ambwiyeeee, muutenge udindowu basi. Ambwiyeeeeeee, tikukunyadirani ambwiyee. Bola amarara asakupingeni.

