RHEMA bails out Mpenda communities with a K6m borehole

A local non-governmental organization (NGO), RHEMA Institute for Development, has sunk a borehole in the area of Village Headman Mpenda in Lilongwe, effectively addressing challenges of access to clean drinking water in the area.

Rhema is a Lumbadzi-based NGO, which implements interventions aimed at improving the socioeconomic livelihoods of the people. The interventions include access to water and sanitation, HIV and Aids, gender and women empowerment, agriculture and food security with support of Hope for A Child from the United Kingdom (UK).

RHEMA Executive Director Innocent Semu said that his organization decided to drill a borehole after noting that people were using water from unsafe sources where they would drink together with animals.

“Mpenda people have never had borehole water since the creation of this world. That is why we decided to come in with this assistance by providing this borehole that will change people’s life in this area,” he said.

“We are very sure that this borehole will go a long way in solving water challenges people have been facing in this area and we promise to continue engaging people in this area in different activities of agriculture, social economic and WASH programs as these will help much in making our beneficiaries prosper together as the president always say,” added Semu.

Village Headman Mpenda commended RHEMA for the timely intervention. He said they have been using water from unprotected sources.

“You can’t believe that my subjects were only testing clean water from boreholes after going in our neighbouring villages during funerals and other activities, something that was making us think we are not Malawians too and what RHEMA has done to us, is something we are glad of,” Village Mpenda.

Mpenda said his subjects will be able to recycle the water from this borehole by engaging themselves into irrigation farming on top of drinking safe water.

Rachel Banda, one of the community members, said she was thankful to RHEMA for the borehole.

“I did not believe that a promise which was made can be honoured now, I am speechless and I cannot believe that in this world, there are such NGOs which walk their talk,” said Banda.

RHEMA launched its activities in Mpenda area a month ago where it installed a maize mill, which have already started benefiting many farmers. The organization also intends to drill boreholes that can be used for both drinking and irrigation purposes.

