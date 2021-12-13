Rotarians give children early Christmas treat

The Rotary Club of Lilongwe on Saturday gave an early Christmas treat to six orphanages where they donated various items worth K4 million.

The donated items include bags of rice, beans, flour, full chicken, cooking oil and voucher.

President of the Rotary Club of Lilongwe, Rotarian Vincent Sikelo, who led the team that visited Children of The Nations Child Care institution in Traditional Authority (T/A) Njewa in Lilongwe, said it is the clubs tradition to contribute something to the less privileged every festive season.

“We always share something with orphans during this festive season when we are celebrating Christmas. These orphans need cheering up and we want them to know that despite their situation, we care for them. At the same time, we are encouraging them to work hard in school,” said Sikelo.

Sikelo also thanked Children of The Nations management for caring for the orphans.

“The institution is doing a recommendable job in uplifting the welfare of children in the district and surrounding by giving them accommodation, food, paying school fees just among others our message is to continue giving them those supports till they attain their dreams,” said Sikelo.

Children of The Nations Child Care institution Director of Finance and Administration, Patrick Ziyamba Damisoni, thanked the Rotarians for the donation, saying it will help improve the children’s living standards at the Institution.

“Every year, Rotarians are there for us and we do not take this for granted we are always humbled when we receive such support because it shows that even locals appreciate what we are doing. It is not easy looking after teenagers with limited support,” said Damisoni.

Children of The Nations Child Care opened its doors in 2003, it caters for 1, 500 children.

