Rotary Club of Blantyre inducts Dango Mkandawire as new President

The Rotary Club of Blantyre on Saturday inducted Dango Mkandawire as its new president during a colourful ceremony held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Mkandawire is expected to lead the club for the next 12 months, with a commitment to strengthening the club’s community impact, particularly in the education sector in the Southern Region.

Speaking after his induction, Mkandawire said he was honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the club and pledged to build on the strong foundation laid by previous leaders.

“I am humbled by the confidence that members have placed in me. The Rotary Club of Blantyre has a proud history of serving communities and transforming lives through various humanitarian projects.”

“My commitment is to continue this important work while placing greater focus on education because it remains one of the key drivers of development in our country,” he said.

Mkandawire added that that investing in education was critical to creating opportunities for future generations.

Immediate past president Thomas Nyang’wa reflected on the club’s achievements during his term, saying the club successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable communities.

“Over the past year, we have managed to achieve a lot through humanitarian work. These achievements have been possible because of the dedication and commitment of our members and partners who continue to support our mission of service above self,” said Nyang’wa.

He expressed confidence in the new leadership, saying the club was in capable hands and would continue making meaningful contributions to society.

Guest of honour at the event, Senior Counsel Mordecai Msiska, commended the Rotary Club of Blantyre for its sustained efforts in supporting communities through various charitable initiatives.

Msiska described Rotarians as an important partner in national development and encouraged them to deepen collaboration with government institutions, the private sector and other stakeholders to address challenges affecting the country’s education system.

He further emphasized that improving the quality of education required collective action and sustained investment from all sectors of society.

The induction ceremony brought together Rotarians, business leaders, professionals and invited guests from other Rotary Clubs in the country.

Founded on the principles of service, fellowship, integrity and leadership, the Rotary Club of Blantyre continues to implement projects in areas such as education, health, community development and youth empowerment.

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