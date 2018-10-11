RVG impressed with Malawi foreign-based players’ input in Yaounde

Malawi National team, who are in Yaounde for Friday’s Africa Cup of Nation qualifier against Cameroon, had their first full training session on Wednesday morning and afternoon at the Yaounde Millitary Stadium and coach Ronny Van Geneugden worked with the foreign-based for the first time since the team went into camp.

The foreign-based players, Gabadinho Mhango (South Africa), Charles Swini, Frank Banda, John Banda, Richard Mbulu (Mozambique) and Jabulani Linje (Japan), joined the team on its transit to Cameroon.

“I am happy with foreign based players attitude,” RVG said. “I like their patriotism and commitment. They have responded well to the tactics which we mastered during the local camping.”

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has already identified places where people can buy tickets for the match’s return leg on Tuesday, October 16 and these are Total filling stations at Polytechnic, Lohnro near Illovo Roundabout, Nacholi, Chinseu, Limbe Market, Puma filling stations at Chitawira, Haile Selassie, Ndirande Energem Filling Station, Green World Shop at Bangwe, Chita Shop at Chirimba, Kamuzu Stadium, Ntonga B at Chilobwe, Shoppers Mart at Chilomoni, Pa Ngozo at Mbayani and FDH Bank at these branches Umoyo House, Chichiri Shopping Mall, Blantyre and Limbe.

Advance tickets are at K2,000 Open Stands, K3,000 MBC Stand, K5,000 Covered Stand and K8,000 VIP and on matchday K3,000 for Open Stands, K4,000 MBC, K6,000 for Covered and K10,000 for VIP.

The Flames are third in Group B with three points from two games while Cameroon with four points with Morocco on second position also with three points but have better goal aggregate.

Comoros Islands are 4th with one point they got from their 1-1 draw with Cameroon. Malawi, who lost 0-3 their second match of the group against Morocco last month, got their three points off Comoros at home.

Though they are hosts for the 2019 AFCON, the Indomitable Lions are still very serious with their games in order to stay strong ahead of the finals.

Cameroon were still included in the qualifiers in Group B and all matches of the host team will count leading to three possible scenarios: the group winners qualify for the finals while the runners-up also qualify if they are among the three best runners-up.

If Cameroon as hosts are the winners of the group, the runners-up will automatically qualify to the finals. No other team will be eligible to qualify from this group and if the host team are the runners-up, only the winners of the group will qualify to the finals.

Finally, if the host team are either in 3rd or 4th place, the winners of the group qualify to the finals and the runners-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runner-up.

