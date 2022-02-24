Rwandan Diaspora Network Chairperson accused of diverting donations for flood victims

Divisions have emerged in the Rwandan Diaspora Network following disagreements over how the network should use financial and material resources it sourced in the name of supporting communities affected flood victims in Malawi.

At their meeting on Sunday, members of the network agreed to solicit donations in form of cash and materials to be distributed to households badly impacted by Cyclone Ana.

Nyasa Times understand that millions of kwacha have been collected for the good cause.

But as members were working on procurement for the items needed for donation to the survivors, the network chairperson, Vincent Ndamadye, announced that he had decided to hand the cash and material resources to an undisclosed government official.

This did not go down well with other members, have accused Ndamadye of trying to divert the resources.

Some of the members are demanding full refunds of their donated items and cash.

The network’s public relations officer, Sime Irane, told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that the members are not happy with the direction Ndamadye has taken.

“We agreed to distribute the solicited items directly to the beneficiaries and not through a politician or someone in government. But we are surprised that Ndamadye decided to change the plan,” Irane said.

In a separate interview, Ndamadye said no one in the network is above him and therefore cannot question his decision.

But Irane vowed that the members will not allow Ndamadye to divert the resources.

