Rwandan nationals  donate blood to  Malawi’s blood bank

Rwandan Diaspora Association in Malawi has on Friday donated blood to the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) following reports that the country’s blood bank has depleted to almost 50 percent.

MBTS needs 120 000 units of blood in a year to meet national demand.

Rwanda Diaspora Association vice chairman Janvier Ngoga said they will continue doing such exercise as part of their social responsibility.

Upile Kaimvi, the MBTS spokesperson for central region said they were grateful to the Rwandans Diaspora.

MBTS was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Health in line with international resolutions and local policy framework.

