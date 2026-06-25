Ryana Bagus shreds the ‘scandal’: Years of saving, not secrets

Entrepreneur Ryana Bagus has spoken out after harsh online attacks accusing her of getting “sudden riches” following the opening of her new Lilongwe shop — insisting the K100 million investment came from years of saving, not scandal.

The businesswoman has been hit with a wave of social‑media criticism, with strangers speculating about her private life and questioning how she funded her success.

But Ryana says the rumours are hurtful, unfair and completely untrue.

In an emotional statement, she said she was tired of being judged for simply being a young woman doing well.

“People keep saying I change partners every day or jump from one relationship to another,” she said. “But that’s not my story. I dated one person for five years, and I’ve been with Shakib for five years. That’s my truth.”

Ryana said the attacks say more about her critics than about her.

She added that while people online are quick to tear her down, none of them were there during the years she spent saving, planning and working to build her business.

Supporters have rallied behind her, praising her for speaking up and refusing to let online bullying overshadow her achievements.

Ryana says she hopes her story encourages other young women to pursue their goals without fear, no matter how loud the critics get.

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