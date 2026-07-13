SADC officials gather in Malawi to discuss Madagascar, DRC crises

Senior officials from Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states are holding a preliminary meeting in Salima ahead of the 28th SADC Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting on Monday, Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chancy Simwaka said senior officials would discuss strategies for strengthening security and democracy across the region.

He said officials would also deliberate on and make recommendations regarding the electoral transition and conflict in Madagascar, as well as the humanitarian crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are meeting as senior officials to deliberate and submit to the ministers who will be meeting between Thursday and Friday, ahead of the Heads of State summit in August,” Simwaka said.

The 28th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ will bring together SADC ministers responsible for politics, defence and security.

The committee provides policy direction and advice to the SADC Summit on matters related to the Organ, and oversees regional efforts to promote peace, democracy and stability.

According to the SADC Secretariat, agenda items include the regional security situation, implementation of the SADC Mutual Defence Pact, and cooperation on governance and conflict prevention.

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