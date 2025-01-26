Salima Sugar Company to Create Jobs Amid Operational Expansion

Salima Sugar Company is set to create new job opportunities as part of a comprehensive review of its workforce aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The company, which has experienced remarkable growth with a 21,000 metric ton increase in sugar production in the last growing season, is conducting a functional review of its workforce. This process will streamline job descriptions and identify vacancies to be filled, offering employment opportunities to Malawians.

“The process will also result in job creation for additional staff to fill the current vacancies,” said Executive Chairman Wester Kossam.

The company’s recent investments in state-of-the-art factory maintenance and advanced farm irrigation equipment further highlight its commitment to improving productivity and maintaining its position as a leader in Malawi’s sugar industry.

Chairman Kossam emphasized the broader impact of the functional review: “The review process will give a defined policy direction of the company in all sectors of its activities.”

This development comes after the government assumed control of the company’s operations, paving the way for significant advancements and positioning Salima Sugar Company to capitalize on new opportunities in the industry.

With these initiatives, Salima Sugar Company is not only boosting its own growth but also contributing to Malawi’s broader economic development by creating employment opportunities and driving growth in the agricultural sector.

