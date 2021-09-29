Sana Cash ‘n’ Carry managers accused of sexual abuse of female workers

Malawians working for Sana Cash ‘n’ Carry have reported what they describe as ‘growing economic, physical and sexual abuse’ perpetrated by their managers of Indian origin.

Sana Cash ‘n’ Carry is one of the leading chain stores in Malawi and creates employment for hundreds of indigenous citizens who would otherwise be jobless.

However, the desperate young men and women who got themselves jobs at this chain store are said to be going through hell under the investors of Asian origin.

On Tuesday, some workers from the Mzuzu Shop of this chain store wrote Nyasa Times detailing some of the abuses they are being subjected to at their workplace.

Apart from sexual harassment of female employees, the workers are saying they are going through ‘dehumanizing conditions’ ranging from poor salaries and working conditions.

“People working from morning until 8pm and to finish balancing will only release them at 9pm with no provision of transport and no regard about the workers personal security as transport commuters would have stopped plying the roads and workers subjected to walk to their homes in the night. We are subjected to physical search when visiting the washrooms to an extent of removing their shoes and underwear pants,” they said.

They further complained that indigenous workers are denied the opportunity to upgrade their education, as they are forced to work from 8am to 9pm.

“Till operators are the worst hit whereby due to exhaustion human error is inevitable. To this effect if a customer was overcharged and he or she comes back to claim, that money is deducted from the workers’ salary harshly though on that particular day the cash register recorded a surplus in sales. Any two minutes delay to work is considered absent and the salary is deducted accordingly.

“The salaries for SANA EMPLOYEES are extremely low and do not much the economic hardships currently prevalent despite all the harsh conditions that the workers are subjected to,” concluded the confidant.

Selected female employees at Sana Mega Store, which also acts as the Head Office of Sana Cash ‘n’ Carry, corroborated the account, saying indigenous employees are treated inhumanely at the company.

“I am receiving K32, 000 per month. This is way below the minimum wage. But I am forced to continue working because I don’t have another source of income,” said a female employee who pleaded for anonymity.

“Honestly speaking, this company doesn’t provide decent work for women. Imagine we are being searched, including our private parts, before going home to ensure that we have not stolen anything from the shop,” added another female employee.

In its attempt to balance the story, Nyasa Times spoke to some managers of the company at Sana Mega Store this morning.

One of the senior managers at the company, Happy Gowelo, confirmed that searches are being conducted on female employees, but stated that this is done on those whom the management suspects to have stolen something.

“There’s a tendency by female employees to hide stolen items in private parts. And when we suspect someone of stealing an item, we really search them, but with full respect of their right to privacy. In fact, the Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule was here last week and she was impressed with how we treat our employees,” said Gowelo.

However, he refused to comment on other allegations such as those of sexual harassment of female employees, saying the Managing Director is better placed to respond.

But Gowelo refused to provide the contact number of the Managing Director.

Kamtukule did not pick her phone when Nyasa Times wanted to get her comment on the matter.

