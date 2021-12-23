Sangalala Fun Snacks excite Minister Lowe

The coming in of Sangalala Fun Snacks on the market has excited many people, including the Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe.

According to Lowe, one of the ways the country can empower its farmers is by having factories across the country capable of adding value to farm produce before they are exported.

Lowe was speaking in an interview when Nyasa Times wanted to find out how his government is working with farmers on diversification when agro-based factories are on the increase in the country.

The minister said it is encouraging that, at a time when some think it is all doom and gloom, there are factories being established.

He gave an example of a new potato chips making factory, Sangalala, which has taken the market by storm, producing quality, crispy and yummy crisps.

Sangalala Fun Snacks chips are being manufactured by SSS Investment Limited and are in six varieties namely, salted potato, paprika, alphabet, crunchy wheels, moon crisps and jungle safari crisps.

Lowe said by adding value to locally produced crops the country stands to gain more since jobs will be kept in the country.

He disclosed that government has engaged an extra gear in as far as diversification is concerned because that is the only way the economy can be easily propped up; hence, issuing licences to growers to produce industrial hemp.

‘We have seen in the recent past that agri-based factories are mushrooming across the country and as government we are happy with this development. We want our farmers to take advantage of this so that they can sell their products at very competitive prices,” said Lowe.

Lowe said Sangalala Fun Snacks will not only help government save forex but many families will also save their hard earned cash since the products are affordable.

One of the customers Thoko Phiri told Nyasatimes that Sangalala fun snacks have helped her save a lot of money because prices of imported crisps are very high nowadays.

“I used to buy imported crisps for my school going children before, but now with the coming in of Sangalala the story is different. Even us as parents we also partake in them and my grandparents in the village are also talking highly of Sangalala chips,” said Phiri.

