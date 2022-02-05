Sankhani signs for Blue Eagles

Barely five days after Nyasa Big Bullets released centre-back Sankhani Mkandawire after the expiry of his contract Blue Eagles have offered him a two-year contract.

The team, which survived relegation from the top-flight league by a whisker, made the announcement on its Facebook page.

“This is to notify the soccer fraternity that defender Sankhani Mkandawire has joined Blue Eagles FC as a free agent and has since penned a two-year contract. Wishing him all the best in our colours.”

In an interview, Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala said the decision to sign the Bullets reject was due to the recommendation from the technical panel.

“The technical panel recommended that we should sign him. Sankhani is still a good player and recently he was called up for national team camp for preparations for Afcon which shows that he is a good player.

“We are confident that he will bring along the experience to help the team in its rebuilding exercise as we are expecting to lose nine players who are going for Police training.”

Sankhani, who has had stints in South Africa at Karara Kicks and Tanzania’s Simba SC among others, thanked Blue Eagles for giving him a chance to prove a point.

Mkandawire was released by Bullets FC alongside Zicco Mkanda, Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Kayira, Bright Munthali, Dalitso Sailesi, Pilirani Zonda and Nelson Kangunje in a move which has divided the club as others feel the decision will backfire.

