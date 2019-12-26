Santa ‘Klaus’ Chilima cheers up patients﻿ on Christmas Box

When he first did it in 2018, the talk was that it was a political campaign stunt but the UTM Party president, Saulos Chilima has continued with the tradition as he turned Father Christmas and utilised the Boxing Day holiday to cheer patients.

When many political leaders spent a private Christmas unlike in 2018 campaign period, Chilima showed many who truly he is – politics or no politics when he visited Msipe Health Centre in Ntcheu.

The UTM president was clad in Father Christmas attire replete with a broad white artificial beard as he cheered the sick and presented various gifts at Msipe Health Centre in Ntcheu.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mary, who also wore matching seasonal red attire.

Meanwhile, taken by surprise both governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have started attacking him that this again is another stunt ahead of the court election case.

But one of the people close to Chilima said it is high time both DPP and MCP accepted that when it comes to political positioning and branding, they are many steps back.

“I can assure you that no one expected this. And here he comes when they were just to start attacking him. He frustrates them, I guess.”

Besides family and friends, Chilima was also accompanied by UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati and officials from the party.

On the election case, the immediate-past vice-president could not directly comment on the matter.

