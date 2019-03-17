SAWA Group donates to Phalombe flood victims

Construction firm SAWA Group on Friday donated flour and blankets to some of the 20 000 households that were displaced and robbed of their property by floods that hit Phalombe District last week.

SAWA Group is a construction and engineering firm involved in supply of steel tanks, solar irrigation systems and borehole sinking among other things.

Speaking during presentation of the relief items, the firm’s representative Emmanuel Mwenda said there is need for concerted efforts to alleviate the suffering the affected people are going through.

“We have brought 700 bags of maize flour each one weighing 10 kilograms and 700 blankets that will be distributed at a camp to be selected by the district council.

“We want to emphasize that this is not enough but if everyone could do something to help these people, I am sure that they would be going back to their places very soon,” Mwenda.

Assistant Disaster Risk Management Officer for Phalombe Davie Chibani thanked SAWA Group for the donation and promised to ensure that it reaches the most vulnerable flood victims.

According to a preliminary report produced by the district council, plastic sheets, food, clothing and chlorine are some of the basic needs that could relieve the people in the camps

