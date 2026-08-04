Scorchers eye perfect record as Malawi chase quarter-final spot at Women’s AFCON in Zambia showdown

Malawi Women’s national team head coach Lovemore Fazili says his Scorchers are gunning for a clean sweep of three wins from three as they close out the group stage of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night’s crunch Group C finale against neighbours Zambia at Al Medina Stadium, Fazili made clear his side aren’t settling for anything less than maximum points.

The Scorchers will be without defender Rose Alufandika, who picked up a straight red card for a late tackle on an Egyptian attacker during their 3-1 win in the second group game — but Fazili insists he has plenty of options to fill the gap.

“We have been preparing very well and every player wants to play. Our aim is to win this match and collect 9 points from our three games. We now have a full squad and we are getting goals in every game because different combinations are working,” Fazili said.

The coach also gave a glowing assessment of the Scorchers’ newest addition, Asimenye Simwaka, who flew straight into camp in Morocco after representing Malawi in the 400m and 200m at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

“Asimenye is one player that we also rely on. It’s good she is in. I’m hopeful that she will do a good job when called upon to do so,” he said of the versatile winger-turned-sprinter.

Simwaka’s Commonwealth Games campaign ended in disappointment, however, after she was disqualified from the 400m final for straying into another athlete’s lane — though she did reach the semi-finals in the 200m.

Malawi burst out of the blocks in stunning fashion in their opening fixture, stunning defending champions Nigeria 3-2, and now need just a win or even a draw against Zambia to book their place in the quarter-finals.

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