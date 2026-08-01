Scorchers on fire! Malawi thrash Egypt 3-1 — even with a player down — for two wins from two

Malawi’s Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, produced another sensational display at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), thrashing Egypt 3-1 on Match Day 2 of Group C to send shockwaves through the tournament in

their debut appearance.

Fresh off a stunning 3-2 win over defending champions Nigeria in their opener, the confident Scorchers dominated possession from the off against the Cleopatras — though Egypt’s defence held firm for the opening 25 minutes, with goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo forced into a couple of important saves to keep Malawi at bay.

But the deadlock was finally broken in the 35th minute when Temwa Chawinga teed up Rose Kadzere, who slotted the ball past Egyptian goalkeeper Maha Shehata to send the Malawian bench into raptures.

Malawi doubled their advantage just two minutes into first-half stoppage time, when Benadeta Mkandawire whipped in a dangerous cross from the right that Faith Chimzimu met with a header. Shehata could only fumble the effort, allowing Chimzimu to pounce on the rebound and fire home, sending the Scorchers into the break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

The drama continued after the restart when Malawi were reduced to ten players in the 51st minute, as Rose Alunfandika was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on an Egyptian attacker — leaving the Scorchers to battle through the majority of the second half a woman light.

But even down to ten, Malawi refused to be denied, extending their lead in the 69th minute when striker Temwa Chawinga rose highest to head home her third goal of the tournament, powering the ball over the advancing Egyptian goalkeeper.

Egypt did pull a goal back in the 71st minute through a well-taken header from Eman Hassan, converting a dangerous free-kick delivered from the left — but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Malawi held on for a famous victory.

The result leaves Malawi sitting pretty at the top of Group C with a maximum six points from two matches, ahead of the outcome of the clash between second-placed Zambia and Nigeria.

The in-form Scorchers will now turn their attention to their final group-stage fixture on Wednesday, when they take on Zambia at Al Medina Stadium in a match that could decide who tops the group.

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