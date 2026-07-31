Scorchers set sights on Egypt after historic upset over defending champions Nigeria

Malawi’s Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, have issued a rallying cry to fans back home, insisting they will not rest on their laurels despite pulling off a stunning upset victory over defending champions Nigeria in their WAFCON opener.

The shock result sent waves through the tournament, with the Scorchers announcing themselves as genuine contenders after toppling one of the continent’s most dominant footballing forces in their very first outing of the competition.

But rather than basking in the glory of the historic win, the squad has been quick to shift focus, with star player Leticia Chinyamula insisting the team’s attention is now firmly fixed on their next challenge — a crucial clash against Egypt on Saturday.

“We are not carried away by the Nigeria result,” Chinyamula said, striking a note of calm determination as excitement continues to build around the team’s tournament prospects.

The forward’s comments reflect a squad determined to stay grounded, fully aware that one big result means little without consistency across the rest of the group stage.

With Egypt representing another formidable test, the Scorchers know their WAFCON campaign is still very much in the balance.

Malawi’s victory over Nigeria has already been hailed as one of the standout results of the tournament so far, offering a timely reminder of the growing strength and ambition of women’s football on the continent — and in Malawi in particular, where the sport has been steadily gaining momentum in recent years.

Coaching staff and players alike will be hoping to build on the momentum generated by the win, using it as a springboard rather than a peak, as they look to secure another positive result against Egypt this weekend.

Should the Scorchers manage to back up their opening statement with a strong showing against Egypt, talk of a genuine deep run in the competition will only grow louder — with fans back home already dreaming of a historic tournament for Malawian women’s football.

The team will be well aware, however, that complacency has proven costly for many sides in international football before, and it is that lesson which appears to be driving their measured, focused approach heading into Saturday’s must-watch encounter.

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