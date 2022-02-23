Security company boss, Police call for vigilance against increasing criminal activities

Malawi’s leading security provider, Target Security Group has advised businesses and high net wealth individuals to re-assess their security arrangements following sky-rocketing criminal activities such as thefts, robbery, arson attacks and threats to life.

The warning concurs with what Malawi Police Service said early this while asking the public to be extra vigilant because of the crime spikes in the country mostly exacerbated by dwindling economic activities and rising costs of living, unemployment due to Covid 19 pandemic effects among the masses.

Criminals have successfully robbed Zomba Police Station where they stole a loaded rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition, while at Lilongwe Police Station, they stole car batteries and assorted items from impounded cars parked at the Station.

However, Target Security Group Chief Executive Officer, Davie Kavinya said their reading of crime activities show that the worst is yet to come but as Police partners in the fight against crimes, they are doing their best to jointly combat the situation.

“Police cannot do it all by themselves. They need strong partners like Target Security Group who possess an understanding that we also need Police to do a great job. You will remember, a couple of weeks ago, our security guards were able to overpower armed robbers and chased them away thereby saving businesses around the area millions of Kwachas.

“On rising criminal activities, we are responding to more calls about robberies in progress, intrusion into residential and business as criminals are looking for items to sell.

“We are also deploying security dogs. You may wish to know we have some of the very best dogs in the country, all pure breed, high tension that no criminal can stand. These dogs are available for short- and long-term hire and offer a lot of advantages over standard security guards,” narrates Kavinya whose company has offices in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Liwonde and Chikwawa

Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera ACP in a statement last week acknowledged the growing public concerns that the situation has become worrisome especially that a particular section of society is being targeted by criminals.

“We would like, therefore, to assure the public that the Service is in control of the security situation in the country and that there is no cause for alarm,” Kadadzera said.

Target Security Group says, “deliver peace of mind with advanced integrated electronic security (CCTV, Access Control, Intruder Alarms), guarding, rapid response, intelligence and facilities management services.”

“All business people and high net worth individuals are a targeted sector hence we appeal to them to re-assess their security arrangement to protect their assets and lives. Do not put your staff and family through traumatic conditions, you have an opportunity to act now.

“Consider the advantages of dog security and if not sure please contact us by telephoning: 0211401500 – Calls & WhatsApp: 0882 759 980 / 0888827758 ”

Why use dog / handler to protect your business and residence?

Security dogs add a new dimension to your security practices, offering a much more visible element to your security detail. Security dogs effectively complement the skills of security officers, naturally offering higher levels of threat detection and, therefore, faster response.

Dogs have superior hearing and can easily detect sounds before humans can. They typically hear sounds four times the distance than humans can and are able to hear sounds far higher in frequency than humans, enabling them to quickly alert guards to any issues they may not already be aware of.

In instances in which intruders can hide from the line of sight, it can be impossible for security guards or manned patrols alone to know of their presence until a breach has occurred or if they have seen the perpetrator.

In areas or sites that are secluded, security dog ensure that guards are not exposed to heightened levels of risk without immediate access to back-up and protection.

