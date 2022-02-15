Security pundit bays for Zomba police officers’ blood over stolen loaded rifle

February 15, 2022 James Nthondo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Blantyre-based security expert, Sheriff Kaisi, has outrightly deplored a Zomba Police Station case of rifle theft on Monday saying it was uncalled for; and, has since demanded for the immediate arrest of the police officers that were on duty.

Kaisi, a former military officer, and now renowned local security consultant, said “such matters are putting the lives of Malawians at risk.”

An unidentified criminal on Monday took Zomba Police Station officers-on-duty offguard when he invaded the OB Counter and managed to snatch a K2C riffle serial #K008944 at around 5 am.

Sheriff Kaisi – Unacceptable

Nyasa Times has learnt that the said riffle was loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition a development Zomba Police Station spokeswoman, Patricia Supriano, could neither deny nor confirm to the press.

Aside the riffle, the criminal also went away with two mobile phones from an electric socket which were being charged.

A report said one of the officers on duty  “just saw a hand picking the rifle;” and when the officer shouted for help “the criminal was fast and went away.”

Kaisi has insisted that Sergeants Alinafe Moyo and Susan Palije as well as Sub-Inspector Ines Thole be apprehended for their gross carelessness.

Meanwhile, unknown criminals have also stolen a variety of motor vehicle accessories from impounded vehicles that traffic officers were keeping at Lilongwe Police Station.

