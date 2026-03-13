SeedCo plants K10 million into SKC Charity golf

SeedCo Malawi has contributed K10 million towards the procurement of dialysis and monitoring machines for kidney failure patients, supporting the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation’s charity golf tournament on March 28, 2026, at Lilongwe Golf Club.

SeedCo Malawi Finance Director Tawanda Ncube emphasized the importance of good health in economic development.

“We want to assist in a way that could make a great difference especially to patients facing kidney challenges by accessing good treatment hence our support of this initiative,” said Ncube urging others to contribute to the cause.

Sean Chilima, Trustee of the SKC Foundation and son to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima thanked SeedCo Malawi for their contribution, appealing for more support.

“The funds will directly purchase dialysis equipment aiming to improve healthcare outcomes for kidney patients. We are appealing for more support because we know that government alone cannot provide for everyone. The late Dr. Chilima believed in our ability as a people to assist government in uplifting the poor,” said Sean.

Malawi faces a critical shortage of dialysis machines, with only a handful available in public hospitals, resulting in numerous preventable deaths among kidney failure patients.

The SKC Foundation has organised the golf tournament in keeping up the charity spirit of Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who tragically lost his life in a military plane crash on June 10, 2024 along with eight others.

The late Dr. Chilima, a renowned corporate icon, philanthropist, and politician, left behind a legacy of service to the needy, and the golf tournament aims to continue his mission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :