Senior Chief Kayembe deplores attacks, humiliation of female contestants

Senior Chief Kayembe of Dowa District has condemned the tendency by male politicians to attack and humiliate their female contenders, describing it a threat to women inclusion.

Speaking during a training on recognizing and addressing gender-based violence in politics, Kayembe complained that female candidates in her area are facing insurmountable barriers to make a breakthrough in their campaign for various seats in the upcoming General Elections.

“On more than three occasions, male candidates have attacked, humiliated and attempted to bar their female contenders from speaking at a social or funeral gathering where all contestants have been invited. This is uncalled for in a democratic society,” lamented Kayembe.

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace under the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) organized the meeting through a project titled “Empowering Youth and Women for Inclusive Political Participation in Malawi”, with financial support from Czech Aid.

The training brought together members of Kayembe Area Development Committee (ADC), law enforcers, traditional and religious leaders.

Senior Chief Kayembe called upon CCJP and civil society organizations (CSOs) intensify awareness and sensitization on women’s rights, observing that there are still underlying cultural and traditional beliefs, which continue frustrating efforts to increase women participation in politics.

The traditional leader also appealed to women to support fellow women in the upcoming elections.

“In the previous elections, female contestants didn’t receive support from their fellow women, confirming fears that women never like to see their fellow women progress in life. Now it’s time to change this perception towards fellow women,” she implored.

In her remarks, CCJP Lilongwe Gender Officer, Mwai Chisi, said the ultimate goal is to foster a safe, respectful and inclusive environment where everyone regardless of gender and age can freely exercise their political rights.

Chisi expressed her organization’s commitment to addressing challenges that women and the youth are facing in their political life through enhanced civic and voter education.

During the training, participants were exploring community-driven strategies and practical actions that can prevent violence against women in politics.

