‘Serve with mutual respect’: VP Ansah’s message to pastors’ wives

Sidelined Vice-President Jane Ansah has made a rare public appearance, calling on pastors’ wives and female pastors to model Christian values by living lives “worthy of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Ansah made the appeal as she officially opened the Christ-Citadel International Church (CIC) 2026 Pastors’ Wives Conference at the Area 47 CIC Sanctuary in Lilongwe today.

The Vice-President, serving as guest of honour at the three-day event, urged delegates to work hand-in-hand with their husbands in ministry, insisting unity and transparency were essential to their calling.

“I urge you, as pastors’ wives and female pastors, to work alongside your spouses in transparency, oneness and singleness of purpose,” she told the gathering.

“You should serve with mutual respect. Appreciate each other’s roles and gifts,” she added.

The conference, running under the theme ‘Called to Serve and Strengthened to Stand’ — drawn from Philippians 1:27 — is bringing together delegates to explore themes of righteousness, integrity in ministry, mentorship, personal grooming and wellness, church governance, and the delicate balancing act between family, ministry and professional life.

Organising committee chairperson Evangelist Catherine Chirwa said the gathering was designed to arm pastors’ wives with practical skills for ministry, while also creating space for delegates to swap experiences and best practices.

“The conference will strengthen unity, collaboration and mutual support among delegates from different countries,” Chirwa said.

Ansah’s appearance comes at a time when speculation has been swirling over her political standing, following claims that she has been increasingly sidelined from cabinet meetings and official government engagements — making her public role at today’s conference all the more closely watched.

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