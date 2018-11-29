Shanil forces Dausi to admit handing out 5kg maize to families as relief food instead of 50kg

Government has admitted it is handing out a mere five kilograms of maize to a family in the ongoing relief food distribution to mitigate the impact of hunger instead of the targeted 50 kilograms bag of maize.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi conceded this after he was confronted by Balaka west parliamentarian Patricia Dzimbiri who challenged the minister’s statement in parliament that the starving families were getting 50 kilogramsbag of maize.

“Families of 10 are sharing a bag of 50 kilograms, you cannot then say each family are getting 50 kilograms bag of maize, they are getting five kilograms of maize,” she said.

She therefore said Dausi’s ministerial statement in the House was an insult to the starving families.

Dausi conceded that in some cases several people have to share a bag of maize.

“Sometimes circumstances force officials to do that because of the number of recipients who have come to get the relief maize.

Meanwhile, Dausi said the government is ready for any disaster following predictions by weather experts that this year’s rains will be heavy accompanied by storms and heavy winds.

The minister has been in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mwanza handing out relief items to those affected by the storms and heavy winds which destroyed their houses and other property.

