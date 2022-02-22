Sharda University of India offers 50% off scholarships to Malawian students

Sharda University of India has announced a 50 per cent cut on the 2022 scholarships to Malawians who want to study at the institution.

Sharda Group Assistant Director for International Relations, Sadhir Kumar Pandey, made the announcement during a media briefing in Lilongwe.

Pander said through the scholarship, Malawian students, who have met all the requirements for the scholarship, are expected to pay half of the fees while the other half will be made by themselves.

“The scholarship is one of the items which the institution is offering to students through the ministry,” he said.

Pander said his institution entered into a scholarship agreement with the Ministry of Education in 2019.

So far, he said, 49 students have benefited at the institution with some still studying.

According to Pander, the university offers internationally recognized degrees and has research and academic tie-ups with over 200 universities around the world.

The university has the highest number of international students as per survey of Association of Indian Universities 2017.

The Director of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Levis Eneya, said the partnership is speaking directly to the increase to higher education because of the scholarship program offered by the institution.

“The partnership allows Malawian students to apply for the institution’s scholarships to acquire the internationally recognized skills,” he said.

Eneya therefore said the ministry is currently discussing with the institution for a possibility to have a space of full scholarships.

