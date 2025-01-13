Shocker! Hospital staff Negligence Claims Life of Pregnant Mother in Neno District

On March 23, 2024, 23-year-old Lekeleni Kangola walked to Nsambe Health Centre in Neno District to give birth to her fourth child. Five days later, she was dead, leaving behind a newborn baby and a grieving family who allege that negligence by health workers at the facility caused her death.

According to her mother and guardian, Enifa Nyambalo, Kangola exhibited clear signs of labour, including the loss of her mucus plug. However, health workers at the center dismissed her condition, claiming she was not in labour. Despite Nyambalo’s repeated pleas for her daughter to be referred to a higher facility, the staff refused to act, insisting there was no cause for concern.

Over the following days, Kangola’s condition worsened. She became weak, vomited, and lost amniotic fluid, all while medical staff failed to take decisive action. Nyambalo said she was told to arrange her own transport for a transfer to Neno District Hospital, but she was unable to raise the required K12,000 for a motorcycle taxi.

By the fifth day, Kangola slipped into unconsciousness. It was only then that health workers called for an ambulance. She was rushed to Neno District Hospital, 27 kilometers away on a rough road. Upon arrival, doctors performed a caesarean section and saved her baby, but Kangola was pronounced dead.

Nyambalo expressed anger and heartbreak over her daughter’s avoidable death. “Her death was unnecessary. I pleaded with them to transfer her earlier, but they ignored me. Now my granddaughter will grow up without knowing her mother,” she said.

The incident has drawn attention to broader issues in Malawi’s healthcare system, where negligence and mistreatment are frequently reported. According to the 2023 Annual Report by the Ombudsman, 27 percent of complaints against public institutions were directed at the health sector. Common grievances include disrespectful treatment of patients, delayed care, and demands for payment in public hospitals.

In response to the allegations, Neno District Hospital spokesperson Caroline Banda claimed Kangola was in the latent phase of labour when assessed and did not initially require an urgent referral. Banda stated that Kangola’s condition later changed, and she was transferred after developing a fever and testing positive for malaria. Banda added that antibiotics were prescribed but could not be administered before Kangola’s death.

Health rights activist and Malawi Equity Health Network executive director George Jobe has called for a thorough investigation into the incident. “This case highlights serious lapses in our healthcare system. There is an urgent need to address these issues and hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

The Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) has pledged to investigate Kangola’s death, along with other reported cases of medical negligence across the country. As Kangola’s family mourns her loss, they are left with lingering questions about how a routine visit to the health center ended in tragedy.

