Silla Mbewe appointed new Lilongwe Water Board CEO

The Board of Directors for Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has appointed Silli Mbewe as the new CEO for the water utility company. He has been acting in that capacity before his appointment.

According to a letter signed by LWB Human Resources Manager Rachael Chikondi Tsiga and addressed to LWM members of staff, Mbewe’s appointment follows his success during a selection process that was held recently.

“As members of staff, we will be required to align ourselves to his efforts and accord him our support as he takes lead in the implementation of all departmental activities for the achievement of the overall objectives of the Board. His success is our success and the success of the whole Board,” reads the letter, which is dated September 11, 2021.

Silli is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with the Malawi Accountants Board. The new CEO also sits on the Public Sector Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM). He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Malawi.

Silli has 18 years of accountancy practice experience. He joined the Board in 2013. Before his appointment, Silli worked at the Board as Director of Finance.

