Silver appoint board, supporters body

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi has appointed new members of the board of directors for Silver Strikers Company Limited effective today, 16th February 2022.

This follows an expiry of the previous board’s term of office.

Former Football Association of Malawi executive member and acting general secretary George Kaudza Masina was appointed chairperson with Dr Chrispine Sibande, Edwin Mpeni, Willard Chakanika, George Chiusiwa, former FAM executive committee member, who was also former Silver Strikers and Super League of Malawi vice-chairperson Daud Mtanthiko, Dr Lameck Chinula, Mirriam Zulu and Chiyambi Mataya.

They will serve a two-term of office.

In a related development, the club has appointed journalist and public events manager Chisomo Mwamasi as national supporters committee coordinator chairperson.

Charles Kang’ombe is the vice-chairperson, Kumbukani Kalombe is the general secretary, Gerson S Banda treasurer while Sphiwe Banda, Tia-Maria Katembe, Jossam Betifala, Jafafali Chikwakwa, Noah Gilbert and Fakame Chiyami are members.

The also appointed regional coordinators Joshua Chinguwo for North, Gutso Francis for 2. Centre and South’s is Zek Mdindo.

In an interview, Silver Strikers communications officer David Daniel Dauda appealed to the committee to champion the growth of the team’s fanbase and for them to embrace the commercialisation drive.

Mwamadi, who claimed that he has been a supporter for the team for ages, said it was an honour to be appointed.

“I have been a support for this team for a long and I am ready for the challenge,” he said.

