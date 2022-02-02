Simbi Ashan Phiri distances himself from new political party

South Africa based Malawian billionaire, Simbi Ashan Phiri, is distancing himself from a new political party in Malawi, saying he does not harbour political ambitions.

He has also distanced himself from a face book page with a name Peter Simbi Phiri but is using the Khato Civils executive chairman’s pictures.

This follows social media reports linking the philanthropist to the new political party.

He has described the social media reports as misleading and slanderous.

A statement released by his company Khato Civils says the person, using username on face book, Peter Simbi Phiri is not in anyway related to Simbi Ashan Phiri and therefore says the use of the the Khato Civils executive chairman’ pictures by the so called Peter Simbi Phiri is fraudulent.

“We have also noted that a face book page called Peter Simbi Phiri Quotes currently has 5500 likes, is fraudulently using the profile picture of our executive chairman and cover pictures, therefore misleading the public into believing that Mr Simbi Ashan Phiri is the same as Peter Simbi Phiri.

The statement says Mr Simbi Ashan Phiri’s legal team is working to deal with the matter.

The statement says Mr Simbi Ashan Phiri was not in the country in December to help the formation of any political party.

Simbi Ashan Phiri has on several times told the media that he does not want to join politics.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!